Braves explode for seven runs in one inning and salvage series split with Mets

For almost two-thirds of this game, the Braves’ offense again looked lifeless. Mets starter Tylor Megill didn’t give up a hit until Adam Duvall ripped a single to left field in the fifth inning and, even after that, the Braves didn’t score.

This start to the game didn’t inspire much confidence, especially after the offense trudged its way through Tuesday’s doubleheader. The Braves have struggled to tally clutch and timely hits, and at times have had a difficult time even putting many runners on base.

But they believed – that their hitters with track records would soon hit, that this would eventually turn.

And in one inning Wednesday, it did.

In the sixth inning, facing Megill, Riley grounded out to third – or so it seemed. The Braves challenged the call, and it was overturned, which began the rally. Marcell Ozuna and Ozzie Albies hit consecutive singles to load the bases for Travis d’Arnaud.

Against newly inserted reliever Adam Ottavino, d’Arnaud drew a bases-loaded walk. Then Duvall and Dansby Swanson – who entered the day ranked Nos. 2 and 3 in strikeouts in the majors, respectively – gave the Braves a lift. Duvall smoked a two-run double, and Swanson hit a run-scoring single.

After Guillermo Heredia walked, Ronald Acuña, still finding his footing in his return to the Braves, lined an RBI single to right field.

Just like that, the Braves led by seven runs. The seven runs in the sixth inning are the most the Mets have allowed in an inning this season. And two innings later, Heredia, who also made an incredible leaping catch at the wall early in the game, sent a two-run shot over the wall to give the Braves an eight-run lead.

Whereas the Braves provided Kyle Wright with no run support Tuesday night, they gave plenty to Ian Anderson, who tossed 5 ⅓ innings and allowed one run.

In blowing out the Mets, who had the National League’s best record, the Braves perhaps began to rewrite the narrative surrounding them early this season. They’ve been inconsistent at the plate. They’ve often struggled with men on base.

But they have preached something early this season: Their lineup, with its depth and talent, is too good to struggle forever.

The Braves on Friday begin a three-game series with the Brewers during a homestand that also includes two games against Boston and three versus San Diego. The Braves have not played up to their potential often this season, but Wednesday’s big inning could be a turning point.