Braves expected to decline their end of Brad Hand’s mutual option

Instead of making $7 million if the option were exercised by both sides, Hand will be paid his $500,000 buyout. He will be a free agent.

Monday at 5 p.m. is the deadline for the Braves to submit their decisions on contract options, so this is not yet official. Teams can still trade players with options up until the deadline, so nothing is final until the Braves announce it.

But the decision on Hand isn’t surprising. For context, the Braves will pay Joe Jiménez $8 million in and Pierce Johnson $7 million in 2024. Though Hand is a veteran lefty worth a bullpen spot on some clubs, the $7 million is a hefty price for someone who wasn’t one of Atlanta’s top relievers.

In 2023, Hand posted a 5.53 ERA over 53-2/3 innings. He began the season with Colorado before the Braves acquired him hours before the trade deadline. Over 18 frames with the Braves, Hand surrendered 15 earned runs.

In the spring, Hand signed a one-year deal with the Rockies that included a $7 million club option, with a $500,000 buyout. But his contract said that if he were traded during the year, that team option would become a mutual option.

On Monday, there will be more Braves news. The team has a group of players with club options.

Charlie Morton has a $20 million club option. Eddie Rosario has a $9 million club option. Kirby Yates has one for $5.75 million (with a $1.25 million buyout) and Collin McHugh has one for $6 million, with a $1 million buyout.

The Braves already signed Johnson and Jiménez to multi-year deals. Raisel Iglesias will return as closer, and A.J. Minter is under team control through next season. The Braves expect Tyler Matzek (Tommy John surgery rehab) and Dylan Lee (left shoulder cleanup procedure) to be ready for spring training. The bullpen should be good again.