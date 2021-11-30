ajc logo
Braves exercise manager Brian Snitker’s option for 2024

Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates during the Braves' victory parade in Cobb County, Georgia on November 5th, 2021.
Braves manager Brian Snitker celebrates during the Braves' victory parade in Cobb County, Georgia on November 5th, 2021.

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
17 minutes ago

The Braves announced Tuesday they exercised the option in manager Brian Snitker’s contract for 2024.

Snitker, 66, has managed the Braves since taking over as an interim in May 2016. He’s since posted a 441-390 record, overseeing four consecutive division titles and the 2021 World Series championship. Snitker, who’s spent over four decades in the organization, joined friend and mentor Bobby Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to lead the franchise to a title.

The Braves are 310-235 under Snitker over the past four seasons. That includes a 35-25 mark in the truncated 2020 campaign. After failing to win a postseason series for 19 years, the Braves have won five playoff series over the past two seasons, capped by their World Series victory over the Astros earlier in November.

While the Mets are undergoing an offseason spending spree, Snitker’s Braves will still likely enter 2022 as the favorites for another division title. First baseman Freddie Freeman’s free agency looms over the Braves’ offseason, as does the uncertainty of the outfield, but the team already bolstered its bullpen Monday by signing veteran Kirby Yates.

