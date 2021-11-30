Braves exercise manager Brian Snitker’s option for 2024

Snitker, 66, has managed the Braves since taking over as an interim in May 2016. He’s since posted a 441-390 record, overseeing four consecutive division titles and the 2021 World Series championship. Snitker, who’s spent over four decades in the organization, joined friend and mentor Bobby Cox as the only Atlanta Braves managers to lead the franchise to a title.

The Braves are 310-235 under Snitker over the past four seasons. That includes a 35-25 mark in the truncated 2020 campaign. After failing to win a postseason series for 19 years, the Braves have won five playoff series over the past two seasons, capped by their World Series victory over the Astros earlier in November.