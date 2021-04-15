Braves endure second 4-game losing streak of season

After losing to the Marlins 6-5 in extra innings Wednesday, the Braves are on a four-game losing streak. They’ve already suffered two four-game losing streaks this season, which equals their total of four-game skids across the last two seasons combined.
During the Braves’ current run of three consecutive division titles from 2018-20, they haven’t had a five-game losing streak. They’ll hope to avoid that Thursday when Ian Anderson tries to stop the bleeding and prevent the Marlins from completing a series sweep.
It’s been a maddeningly inconsistent season thus far for the Braves. In fact, through 12 games, their story can be told in fours. They lost four, won four and have now lost four again. They’ve lost several close games in that span and are 0-3 in extra-inning contests. They’re not going to panic, of course, with 150 games remaining, but it’s been a frustrating start for a team that pushed the champion Dodgers to a Game 7 in the 2020 National League Championship Series.
“We’re not playing well right now,” manager Brian Snitker said. “We’re hurting ourselves. ... We’re trying to find our legs. We’re better than what we’ve shown recently, I know that.”
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.