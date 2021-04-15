Braves endure second 4-game losing streak of season

During the Braves’ current run of three consecutive division titles from 2018-20, they haven’t had a five-game losing streak. They’ll hope to avoid that Thursday when Ian Anderson tries to stop the bleeding and prevent the Marlins from completing a series sweep.

It’s been a maddeningly inconsistent season thus far for the Braves. In fact, through 12 games, their story can be told in fours. They lost four, won four and have now lost four again. They’ve lost several close games in that span and are 0-3 in extra-inning contests. They’re not going to panic, of course, with 150 games remaining, but it’s been a frustrating start for a team that pushed the champion Dodgers to a Game 7 in the 2020 National League Championship Series.