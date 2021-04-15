Braves lose third straight to Marlins despite Acuna’s excellence

2. A remarkable stat from Elias: Acuna has 13 extra-base hits this season. He’s matched Hank Aaron for the most extra-base hits by a Braves player through 12 games since 1900. The Braves’ record for most extra-base hits is 22, set by Ozzie Albies in 2018. The major-league record for April belongs to Jermaine Dye with 23.

“I feel good and the most important thing for me is I feel healthy,” Acuna said via team interpreter Franco Garcia. “Nothing has really changed. I’m just going out, playing hard and trying to have fun.”

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Charlie Morton (50) in the third inning of a baseball game against the Wednesday, April 14, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) Credit: AP Credit: AP

3. Braves starter Charlie Morton wasn’t his best. Morton allowed five runs on seven hits across six innings. He did have nine strikeouts, but the Marlins found success when they made contact. The greatest blow came on Jazz Chisholm’s three-run homer that opened up a 5-0 lead.

4. Among the issues with the Braves’ offense is hitting with runners in scoring position. They entered Wednesday hitting just .208 (16-for-77) in such situations, which was the sixth-lowest average in MLB. A night after going 4-for-13 in the category, the Braves went 1-for-5 in a tight loss.

5. Ender Inciarte made his first start in center field since Cristian Pache went down with a left-groin injury Tuesday. Inciarte, who’s expected to handle the bulk of center-field duties in Pache’s absence, reached base three times with a walk and two singles. He also made an excellent throw from mid-to-deep center to nail Jorge Alfaro on an attempted double and end the Marlins’ half of the sixth.

His night ended on a sour note when he hit into a double play with none out in the ninth, but it was nonetheless his best showing of the season.

Stat of the game

.447 (Ronald Acuna’s batting average. The next-highest average for a Braves regular: Travis d’Arnaud’s .231 mark)

Quotable

“We can’t just wait on Ronald to hit a homer every at-bat. It’s not going to happen. He’s a great player but he’s going to make an out every now and then.” - Brian Snitker on the Braves’ reliance on Acuna

Up next

The Braves and Marlins conclude their series Thursday at 12:20 p.m. Ian Anderson will face Trevor Rogers. It will be the final game of the Braves’ first homestand.