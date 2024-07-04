Braves’ Eli White has six hits in Gwinnett’s Triple-A game

Yuli Gurriel opened the scoring with a two-run homer off Caleb Boushley in the first inning and the Stripers cruised. Chadwick Tromp launched a three-run homer in the seventh for Gwinnett (38-45).

White, after starting the night 4-for-5, slugged a three-run homer and grand slam in his final two at-bats.

White has seven homers this season. He is hitting .293.

Prior to Wednesday, Gwinnett’s previous single-game records for runs scored was 20 (August 20, 2023 at Charlotte) and hits was 23 (August 19, 2012 at Durham).

Prior to Wednesday, the last player with four extra-base hits in a game was Ernesto Mejia (June 1, 2013 at Lehigh Valley).