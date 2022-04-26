Braves’ Eddie Rosario to have laser eye procedure, may miss 8-12 weeks

This development, of course, reinforces the need for Ronald Acuña to join the Braves -- and soon. He is scheduled to play seven innings in right field for Triple-A Gwinnett on Wednesday, then nine on Thursday. May 6 is a loose target date for his return to the big club.

Until then, the Braves could put Guillermo Heredia in right field to go with Adam Duvall in center field and Marcell Ozuna in left field. The Braves recently recalled Travis Demeritte, who has played in right field twice for them thus far.

It seemed likely Rosario would’ve moved to left field once Acuña joined the club. Now, it remains to be seen whether Ozuna will be the club’s primary left fielder for the foreseeable future, or if general manager Alex Anthopoulos will make a move. Orlando Arcia, the team’s lone backup infielder, can play left field but may not be an every-day option there.

Demeritte and Alex Dickerson are now the only backup outfielders on the roster, but Rosario’s placement on the injured list will free up a spot on the active roster. Something else worth noting: Rosters shrink from 28 to 26 after May 1.

Caption Braves' Eddie Rosario holds the NLCS MVP trophy after helping his team beat the Dodgers on Saturday, Oct. 23, 2021, in Atlanta. Credit: Curtis Compton

Last October, Rosario starred during the Braves’ run to the World Series. He was named NLCS MVP after he torched the Dodgers. In 16 postseason games, Rosario hit .383 with a 1.073 on-base plus slugging percentage. He hit three doubles, a triple and three home runs, and drove in 11 runs.

After the lockout, the Braves brought back Rosario with a two-year, $18 million contract, with a club option for 2024. The Braves knew he would not always look like he did in the postseason -- his playoff numbers would be impossible for anyone to sustain -- but Rosario hasn’t looked like himself to begin this season.

He collected one hit in his first nine games, and hasn’t tallied one since April 19 against the Dodgers. His average exit velocity on 34 batted balls was 86 mph, according to Baseball Savant. (For context: A hard-hit ball is classified as any having an exit velocity of at least 95 mph). This means that Rosario was not simply receiving bad luck -- he wasn’t hitting balls hard.

All along, Rosario’s struggles remained a mystery.

Now, the Braves may have an answer.