Judge finds Trump in contempt in legal fight with NY AG
Acuña’s Triple-A rehab home debut delayed for a day

Atlanta Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna is all smiles as he outruns a trainer while running sprints during Spring Training on Thursday, March 17, 2022, in North Port. Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@ajc.com

Credit: Curtis Compton / Curtis.Compton@

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
47 minutes ago

Ronald Acuña Jr.’s home rehab debut is on hold - for just a day.

Acuña will not play as scheduled for Triple-A Gwinnett Tuesday because of the early 11 a.m. start. He will instead play seven innings in right field on Wednesday and then nine there on Thursday.

The Triple-A Gwinnett Stripers open a six-game homestand against Norfolk on Tuesday after playing at Jacksonville last week, where Acuña started his rehab from a torn ACL.

Acuña started in right field Sunday and went 0-for-2 with a walk, stolen base and run scored, as the Stripers fell 5-4 to the Jumbo Shrimp.

In five rehab games, Acuna went 5-for-14 with three stolen bases.

“Looking at some of the videos, I think he might’ve been more active than what you really wanted to see,” Braves manager Brian Snitker said Saturday, laughing. “If it’s any testament, he’s all over the place and getting after it, just having a ball playing. Everything coming out of it has been really good. It’s all good indications that he’s right where he needs to be.”

The Braves are loosely targeting May 6 for a return to the majors.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

