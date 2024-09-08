Braves drop out of wild-card spot with loss to Blue Jays

“I say this all the time, I can live with being in the zone and getting beat attacking guys,” Schwellenbach said. “It was just one of those days.”

This was the first time Schwellenbach allowed 10 hits in a start. His six runs tied the most surrendered in an outing, though the other time – June 5 in Boston – all of the runs were earned.

2. The Braves love Schwellenbach’s propensity for throwing strikes. It’s why he earned a surprising promotion from Double-A and it’s why he’s sustained success and stayed in the majors. As for if he’s feeling fatigued – he’s thrown a career-most 142-1/3 innings – he indicated that any tiring element is more mental than physical.

“It is a grind; I haven’t thrown this many innings in my life,” he said. “I’m doing everything I can to recover, get in the training room and the weight room, do everything I can to come out and pitch each time. Physically, I feel fine. There’s nothing wrong. Mentally, I just have to keep going. No matter what, whether I throw good or bad, I have to go out every fifth day and compete.”

Manager Brian Snitker agreed, adding: “We’ve talked with him a few times and he feels great. I think what he’s done in between (starts) has helped that, and learning to monitor that is huge in getting through a long season. I didn’t see any (signs of fatigue). I saw more bad location than bad stuff tonight. So I don’t feel that with him.”

3. Schwellenbach’s start ended an all-time streak for Braves starters. They’d allowed no more than three runs in 25 straight games from Aug. 11 through Sept. 6. It was the team’s longest such streak in a single season. It was the sixth-longest run in MLB history (the longest being a 32-game stretch by the Dodgers in 2021).

4. The Braves scored four runs in the bottom of the ninth to decorate the final score, but their offense was largely ineffective again. The Braves had five hits before doubling that total in the ninth. They went 4-for-14 with runners in scoring position. Luke Williams, replacing the injured Whit Merrifield, had two hits. But once again, there were few positives on that end.

5. The Mets won their ninth consecutive game Saturday, leaping a game ahead of the Braves for the National League’s third and final wild-card spot. When the Braves traveled to Philadelphia last week, there was an outside chance they could make a run at the division. Now, they’re desperately trying to even qualify for October, when they’d hope their terrific pitching could carry them on a surprise run.

“We have to go 1-0 right now as we go forward,” Snitker said. “And I like our chances (Sunday) with who we have on the mound (Chris Sale).”

Stat to know

107:19 -- Even with his issues Saturday, Schwellenbach owns a 107:19 strikeout-to-walk ratio. His 5.63 K/BB ratio is fifth best among rookies with as many innings pitched in the modern era. The four ahead of him: Masahiro Tanaka (6.71, 2014), Shota Imanaga (6.20, 2024), George Kirby (6.05, 2022) and Roy Oswalt (6.00, 2001).

Quotable

“There’s nothing to say we can’t get on a little run here, either. We have the pitching to do that.” – Snitker

Up next

Sale (16-3, 2.46) tries to continue his Cy Young-worthy season Sunday against the Blue Jays, who will start righty Yariel Rodriguez (1-6, 4.61).