Braves drop mask requirement at Truist Park

Braves spokeswoman Beth Marshall said the change came in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week significantly relaxing COVID-19 guidelines. The Atlanta-based CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings unless required by law or local businesses.

The Braves’ new policy took effect beginning with Monday night’s game against the New York Mets, Marshall said. The game started a week-long homestand for the Braves.