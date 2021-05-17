Braves drop mask requirement at Truist Park

The Braves announced a new policy regarding masks at Truist Park on Monday, saying fans are “encouraged” but “will not be required” to wear them.
Braves spokeswoman Beth Marshall said the change came in light of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late last week significantly relaxing COVID-19 guidelines. The Atlanta-based CDC said fully vaccinated people no longer need to wear masks in most indoor and outdoor settings unless required by law or local businesses.
The Braves’ new policy took effect beginning with Monday night’s game against the New York Mets, Marshall said. The game started a week-long homestand for the Braves.
The team’s policy previously had been that fans were required to wear masks at games except when actively eating or drinking at their seats, although that requirement wasn’t enforced.
Other coronavirus-related health and safety protocols will remain in place at Truist Park, including enhanced sanitization measures, cashless concession stands and a ban on bringing most bags into the stadium, Marshall said.
While the revised CDC guidelines addressed fully vaccinated people, sports teams don’t know which of the fans attending their games have been vaccinated.
The Braves’ new policy mirrors one announced Friday by Atlanta United, which said it would recommend and not require fans to wear masks. The soccer team’s change was implemented for Saturday night’s game at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which drew an announced attendance of 40,116. Atlanta United said it still requires masks to be worn by fans in two areas of the stadium, per MLS protocols: on-field seating and patio spaces.