More than 40,000 fans for Atlanta United vs. Montreal

An announced attendance of 40,116 was at Atlanta United’s game against Montreal on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
It was the largest attendance for a soccer match since the pandemic, according to Atlanta United’s communications team. The previous high mark was held by Zenit St. Petersburg, which had an announced attendance of 39,783 on May 2 in the Russian Premier League.
Atlanta United opened the stadium to full capacity for the first time since hosting more than 69,000 for a match against Cincinnati in March, 2020.