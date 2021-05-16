ajc logo
X

More than 40,000 fans for Atlanta United vs. Montreal

Fans crowd into Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch Atlanta United play against Montreal Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)
Fans crowd into Mercedes-Benz Stadium to watch Atlanta United play against Montreal Saturday, May 15, 2021 in Atlanta. (PHOTO/Daniel Varnado)

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Credit: Daniel Varnado

Atlanta United | 3 minutes ago
By Doug Roberson, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

An announced attendance of 40,116 was at Atlanta United’s game against Montreal on Saturday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

It was the largest attendance for a soccer match since the pandemic, according to Atlanta United’s communications team. The previous high mark was held by Zenit St. Petersburg, which had an announced attendance of 39,783 on May 2 in the Russian Premier League.

Atlanta United opened the stadium to full capacity for the first time since hosting more than 69,000 for a match against Cincinnati in March, 2020.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top