Atlanta United now only recommends masks upon entering stadium

The change comes following revised CDC guidelines this week that state fully vaccinated individuals no longer need to wear masks indoors or outdoors. Atlanta United still will require masks to be worn in two areas of the stadium – access to field level seating and patio spaces. The requirement is per MLS protocols, the team said.

In a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the representative said: “We will follow the updated CDC guidelines stating that it is safe to attend indoor and outdoor activities without wearing a mask as well as those received from Major League Soccer. Recognizing that all fans may not be fully vaccinated at this time, masks are recommended for entry into Mercedes-Benz Stadium. …