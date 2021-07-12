Braves take right-handed pitcher in first round

Cusick, 21, went 3-5 with a 4.24 ERA (33 ER/70.0 IP) in 12 games, all starts, for Wake Forest this season. He struck out 108, compiling the highest strikeout per nine innings (13.89) mark in the ACC and the 10th best in the nation. He struck out double digits in six of his starts. He was an All-ACC Second Team selection.

Cusick was a three-year contributor for Wake Forest and struck out 206 batters in 158.0 career innings. His SO/9 ratio of 11.73 is the third highest in school history, and he went 7-5 with a 5.63 ERA (55 ER/88.0 IP) in 23 career games, including 16 starts.