Braves make no qualifying offers to team’s free agents

Slugger Marcell Ozuna, the Braves' top free agent, received a qualifying offer from the Cardinals last winter and is now ineligible. Ozuna produced the best season of his career in 2020, leading the National League in homers and RBIs while teaming with fellow MVP candidate Freddie Freeman to anchor one of the best offenses in franchise history.

The Braves have publicly expressed a desire to retain Ozuna, though the soon-to-be 30-year-old should draw plenty of interest even in what’s expected to be a slow-developing market. Like Josh Donaldson last winter, Ozuna will be the centerpiece of the Braves' offseason.