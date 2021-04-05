Braves don’t expect Chris Martin to require IL stint

Martin struggled in his outing, surrendered three hits, including Alec Bohm’s single that scored the winning run, in the Braves’ 2-1 loss to the Phillies. Martin left later in the frame, indicating he had an issue with his fingers. Manager Brian Snitker didn’t have an update immediately following the game. Martin didn’t require an MRI, a person familiar with the situation said.

The Braves will breathe a sigh of relief that Martin shouldn’t miss extended time. Martin is a crucial part of their bullpen, which is trying to replace three key veterans who left in the offseason. He’s been a model of consistency since joining the Braves in late July 2019, posting a 2.65 ERA with 43 strikeouts against five walks across 41 appearances.