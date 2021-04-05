Braves will face Nationals in doubleheader Wednesday

The series, which begins Tuesday, was originally scheduled to start Monday, but COVID-19 issues with the Nationals have delayed their season. The team had four players test positive for the coronavirus. Seven others, five players and two staff member, were in quarantine after being deemed in close contact to an infected individual.

The Nationals’ opening-weekend series against the Mets was postponed as a result. The team worked out at Nationals Park Monday in preparation for Tuesday’s opener.