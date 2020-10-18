Braves-Dodgers NLCS Game 7: Time, online, radio, TV guide

The Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers will face off in Game 7 of the National League Championship Series with the winner advancing to face the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series.
The Dodgers stretched the seven-game series to a deciding game with a 3-1 win over Atlanta Saturday at the neutral site in Arlington, Texas.
Atlanta last won the pennant in 1999. It’s been 25 years since the Braves won a World Series.
Rookie Ian Anderson, who started Game 2 won by the Braves, will take the mound for Atlanta Sunday. Los Angeles had not named a starter, but rookie Tony Gonsolin — who allowed five runs in 4 1/3 innings in Game 2 — is on schedule to pitch.
Here are the details for tonight’s crucial game:
Date: Sunday, Oct. 17
Time: 8:15 p.m. ET
Location: Globe Life Field, Arlington, Texas
Television: The game will air on FOX and FS1. Joe Buck (play-by-play), John Smoltz (analyst), Ken Rosenthal (reporter), Tom Verducci (reporter) are the announcers.
Local radio: The game will be broadcast on the Braves radio network, heard in metro Atlanta on The Fan 680/93.7.
Online: MLB.TV