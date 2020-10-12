X

Start times set for Games 2, 3 of Braves-Dodgers in NLCS

Ian Anderson takes in the scene for the NLCS from the team dugout during their workout for the best-of-seven National League Championship Series against the Dodgers at Globe Life Field on Sunday, Oct 11, 2020 in Arlington.

Credit: Curtis Compton/ccompton@ajc.com

By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Games 2 and 3 of the National League Championship Series between the Braves and Dodgers will begin at 6:05 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, MLB announced Monday. The games will be televised on FS1.

The schedule has been set for the first three games. The best-of-seven series will be played over consecutive days. The same goes for the simultaneous American League Championship Series, which began Sunday. The Rays lead the Astros, 1-0, in the best of seven.

Braves lefty Max Fried starts against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler in Game 1. Rookie righty Ian Anderson will go against three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw in Game 2. The Braves will start Kyle Wright in Game 3 against a to-be-announced Dodgers starter.

League Championship Series:

Monday

• ALCS Game 2, HOU vs. TB, San Diego, 4 p.m. (TBS)

• NLCS Game 1, ATL vs. LAD, Arlington, Texas, 8 p.m. (Fox)

Tuesday

• ALCS Game 3, HOU vs. TB, San Diego, 8:40 p.m. TBS

• NLCS Game 2, ATL vs. LAD, Arlington, 6:05 p.m. FS1

Wednesday

• ALCS Game 4, HOU vs. TB, San Diego, 8:40 p.m. TBS

• NLCS Game 3, LAD vs. ATL, Arlington, 6:05 p.m. FS1

Thursday

• ALCS Game 5*, HOU vs. TB, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 4, LAD vs. ATL, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Friday

• ALCS Game 6*, HOU vs. TB, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS, Game 5*, LAD vs. ATL, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Saturday

• ALCS Game 7*, HOU vs. TB, San Diego, TBS

• NLCS Game 6*, ATL vs. LAD, Arlington, Fox or FS1

Sunday, Oct. 18

• NLCS Game 7*, ATL vs. LAD, Arlington, Fox or FS1

*-If necessary

