Start times set for Games 2, 3 of Braves-Dodgers in NLCS

The schedule has been set for the first three games. The best-of-seven series will be played over consecutive days. The same goes for the simultaneous American League Championship Series, which began Sunday. The Rays lead the Astros, 1-0, in the best of seven.

Braves lefty Max Fried starts against Dodgers right-hander Walker Buehler in Game 1. Rookie righty Ian Anderson will go against three-time Cy Young winner Clayton Kershaw in Game 2. The Braves will start Kyle Wright in Game 3 against a to-be-announced Dodgers starter.