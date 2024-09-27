Hey there,

I would have loved to be a fly on the wall when the Braves scribbled down ideas, scenarios and possibilities for this weekend on a white board. There is so much to ponder, and so much that can happen.

There are five games left – three against the Royals, two against the Mets. It’s possible that the Braves and Mets will not need to play two games on Monday at Truist Park.

Here’s what we know about the Braves’ plans: Max Fried will start Friday’s series opener against the Royals. If the Braves get to a situation where they face elimination, Chris Sale will start that day, as the Braves wanted him to pitch an elimination game.

Crazy times, huh?

I wanted to put together a rooting guide for Braves fans. This time of year can be confusing, and you need to know what to cheer for as the weekend progresses.

Here’s what you should be rooting for in these final few days.

Root for the Diamondbacks to lose

The Diamondbacks’ magic number is three as they begin a three-game series with the Padres. Usually, this would mean they could clinch with any number of wins and Braves losses that equals three. But this isn’t the case.

Since the Braves and Mets play one another, one Braves loss or one Mets loss won’t count toward the Diamondbacks’ magic number. A Braves loss AND a Mets loss will count as one toward the magic number.

If the Diamondbacks sweep the Padres, they’ll be at 91 wins and would clinch because the Braves and Mets – who play head-to-head twice – wouldn’t both be able to catch them.

If the Diamondbacks win twice this weekend, they would need one loss from the Braves and one from the Mets to make the postseason.

Thus, Braves fans should root for the Diamondbacks to lose two games, or even all three. This, combined with a good showing against the Royals, would help the Braves inch closer to the postseason.

The Braves’ easiest path to clinching is to have the Diamondbacks lay an egg in the three-game series against the Padres.

Root for the Mets to lose

The Mets’ magic number is five. This means that any combination of Mets wins and Braves losses that equals five would get New York into the postseason.

Braves fans should wear their Brewers gear this weekend. Milwaukee could be resting players because it has already clinched the National League Central and likely is locked into hosting a wild card series, but perhaps the Brewers can make it tougher on the Mets.

If the Mets lose two of three and the Braves win two of three this weekend, the teams would have identical records heading into Monday’s doubleheader.

If the Mets lose two of three and the Braves sweep the Royals, the Braves will lead the Mets by a game and will be able to clinch a postseason berth with a win over New York in the first game of the doubleheader. The same goes if the Mets are swept and the Braves win two of three over Kansas City.

The Mets have turned around their season. They’re an incredible story.

Braves fans should hope the Mets run out of gas.

Root for the Twins to continue losing

It would help the Braves if the Royals had nothing to play for in the final two games of the weekend.

The Braves need to hope the Twins continue imploding. And so far, they’ve gotten their wish.

The Royals can clinch a postseason berth with their next win or a Twins loss. The Royals began Thursday with a magic number of three, meaning they needed their wins and the Twins’ losses to add up to three to clinch. The Royals won Thursday to make that a magic number of two, then the Twins lost to the Marlins to make it one.

The Royals might have nothing to play for on Saturday and Sunday. Braves fans should hope the Twins lose to Baltimore on Friday.

Of course, the Braves need to take care of business themselves. Everything else can fall into place, but if Atlanta doesn’t win, it won’t matter.

Hold your breath and hang tight, Braves fans.

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Extra Innings

*Ronald Acuña Jr. on Wednesday spoke with us. Here are different things he said.

First up, his timeline.

What does he expect to be able to do at the start of spring training 2025?

“I think it just depends on how I’m feeling,” Acuña said through interpreter Franco García. “If I’m feeling good, then everyone knows I’m gonna wanna play, I’m gonna wanna be out there. So If I’m feeling good, that’s probably where we’ll be at, but at the end of the day, it’s really dependent on how I’m feeling and it’s ultimately the team’s decision.”

When Acuña tore his ACL in 2021, it took him around nine months to return. Does he have a timeline for this one?

“I think it’s more about how I’m feeling and what the doctors and trainers are saying, and when they deem me ready to go,” Acuña said. “But I think I’m just gonna be a little more cautious and careful with it. If the team and the doctors tell me I’m ready to go, and I go out there and I don’t feel good, or something’s bothering me, then I will say something and I will speak up.”

Acuña said he’s going to be more patient in his return than he was the last time he tore his ACL.

“After having undergone both surgeries that have obviously taken a big toll, I’m just gonna be patient and I’m gonna really try and focus on my hitter and my fielding, and anything that I can to help the team win,” Acuña said. “In regard to the running and stealing those bases, I don’t know if I’ll be able to steal the 40 or the 50 bags as easily. I think that’s still to be seen. But I don’t know how that’s gonna play out in the future.”

The Dodgers’ Shohei Ohtani is the first member of the 50-50 club. Acuña created the 40-70 club last season.

“I think they’re both really special seasons,” Acuña said. “And I mean, 50-50, gosh, I would love to be able to do that one day. But really, all my respect to Ohtani, and tip of the cap.”

Which is a better season: 2023 Acuña or 2024 Ohtani?

“That’s a good question, but I think that’s a debate for you guys to talk about,” Acuña said, laughing.

One aspect of that debate: Acuña played right field all year, which puts wear and tear on a player’s legs. Ohtani, as incredible as he is, only hits.

Still, Ohtani is a once-in-a-lifetime player.

Your move, Ronald.

*Acuña has seen his brother, Luisangel Acuña, break into the majors with the surging Mets. On Tuesday, the Acuña brothers swapped jerseys – a fun moment for them and their family.

“I’m just so extremely proud of my brother, and just to be able to see him in the big leagues is just a dream come for me and our whole family,” Ronald said. “And obviously, my team has my full support, no matter what, and so seeing my brother play against us, it almost causes nerves, because if he’s up in an at-bat and you want him to do well, but then you don’t want him to do well against us. It’s a very conflicting feeling of emotions, but it’s great.”