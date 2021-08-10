Braves designate RHP Shane Greene for assignment

Greene, 32, hasn’t pitched since July 30. He had an 8.47 ERA across 19 appearances for the Braves while surrendering five homers in 17 innings.

When the Braves re-signed Greene to a one-year deal just over $1 million in early May, they hoped he’d stabilize an inconsistent bullpen. But the veteran never found his footing. He surrendered multiple hits in seven outings and multiple runs in five appearances.