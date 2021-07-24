Braves designate outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment

Inciarte, 30, has been phased out of the Braves’ outfield in recent seasons. He’s hit .215/.276/.316 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs across 52 games this season.

The Braves acquired Inciarte from the Diamondbacks, along with shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Aaron Blair, in the Shelby Miller trade that helped propel the team’s rebuild. Inciarte has hit .275 while winning three Gold Gloves since joining the Braves in 2016. He was a bright spot in some of the team’s lean years, including his All-Star season of 2017 when he hit .304 with 27 doubles, 11 homers and 57 RBIs.