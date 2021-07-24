Braves designate outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment

The Braves designated outfielder Ender Inciarte for assignment Saturday, the team announced. Inciarte was just reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list.
Inciarte, 30, has been phased out of the Braves’ outfield in recent seasons. He’s hit .215/.276/.316 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBIs across 52 games this season.
The Braves acquired Inciarte from the Diamondbacks, along with shortstop Dansby Swanson and pitcher Aaron Blair, in the Shelby Miller trade that helped propel the team’s rebuild. Inciarte has hit .275 while winning three Gold Gloves since joining the Braves in 2016. He was a bright spot in some of the team’s lean years, including his All-Star season of 2017 when he hit .304 with 27 doubles, 11 homers and 57 RBIs.
Throughout the Braves’ outfield chaos, which included losing Marcell Ozuna and Ronald Acuna, along with demoting struggling rookie Cristian Pache, the team has opted to use veteran journeymen such as Guillermo Heredia and Abraham Almonte over Inciarte. The Braves acquired Joc Pederson from the Cubs last week to replace Acuna in right field.
Inciarte is in the final year of a five-year, $30.525 million deal signed in December 2016. The Braves will owe him the remainder of his $8 million base salary this season. The contract included a $9 million team option for next season with a $1.025 million buyout.
