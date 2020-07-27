How Braves reacted to virus outbreak on Marlins

Snitker said no Braves players have tested positive for the virus since their games against Miami.

“We are very aware of what’s going on,” Snitker said. “We’re going to talk about it again as a club. … We’ve got to continue to be consistent in what we’re doing, like wearing the mask (and) staying in. Our guys, I think, have done a really good job of doing all the right things, but we can probably still make some adjustments and be even more diligent in what we’re doing.

“We’ve tested now probably three or four times since we played (Miami), and we’re all good. ... I feel good with where we’re at right now.”

The Braves’ top two catchers, Travis d’Arnaud and Tyler Flowers, haven’t been with the team since the regular season began late last week because of symptoms that raised coronavirus concerns. Flowers played in the first of the two exhibitions against the Marlins, while d’Arnaud didn’t play in either of those games. Snitker said again Monday that neither catcher has tested positive for COVID-19.

“They’re getting better,” he said. “It’s still going to be kind of a day-to-day thing. I think, more than anything, they kind of feel like they’ve had bad colds. They’re having a hard time shaking it. I think probably if this had happened a year ago we would have brought them with us, treated them, and they’d probably be playing. But under these times, you can’t take any chances.”

He said d’Arnaud and Flowers have had “multiple tests” for the virus.

The Marlins’ situation underscores the challenge facing MLB as it tries to play even a 60-game season amid the pandemic.

“I think that MLB will handle it the right way going forward as far as the precautions and whatever needs to take place to make sure everyone is safe,” Braves third baseman Austin Riley said Monday. “... As long as you follow safe protocols, doing your part, as a team you’ve got to trust each player to make sure they do their job. And I think as long as you do that, then I think we’ll be able to finish a full season.”

“Absolutely, the virus is still out there,” Wright said. “It’s still very real, so it’s important to follow all the guidelines and protocols, especially on the road. I mean, from the stadium, go straight to the hotel and stay there.”

Wright, who is scheduled to make his first start of the season Tuesday night, expressed hope that the Marlins’ outbreak won’t repeat itself in another MLB clubhouse.

“Hopefully, this is just a one-time thing,” he said. “I’m optimistic (of completing the season). I feel like we’ve already done a good job of getting as far as we have, knowing where we originally left off (when MLB shut down in March) and how intense this virus got in the first place.”