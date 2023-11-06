Braves decline Eddie Rosario’s club option

The hero of the 2021 National League Championship Series, the one who will be remembered for that performance, will hit free agency.

Acquired in 2021 as part of a slew of moves made by Alex Anthopoulos, Rosario hit .244 with a .721 OPS over 824 regular-season at-bats with Atlanta. These numbers are worse because of his 2022 struggles, which were probably due to an injured eye and the subsequent procedure.

But he was the NLCS MVP as the Braves beat the Dodgers to go to the World Series in 2021. His tear against Los Angeles will always be the stuff of legend.

But the Braves will have a new left fielder in 2024.