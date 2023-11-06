Braves decline Eddie Rosario’s club option

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Credit: AJC file photo/Curtis Compton

Atlanta Braves
By
Updated 0 minutes ago
X

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Braves declined Eddie Rosario’s $9 million club option.

The hero of the 2021 National League Championship Series, the one who will be remembered for that performance, will hit free agency.

Acquired in 2021 as part of a slew of moves made by Alex Anthopoulos, Rosario hit .244 with a .721 OPS over 824 regular-season at-bats with Atlanta. These numbers are worse because of his 2022 struggles, which were probably due to an injured eye and the subsequent procedure.

But he was the NLCS MVP as the Braves beat the Dodgers to go to the World Series in 2021. His tear against Los Angeles will always be the stuff of legend.

But the Braves will have a new left fielder in 2024.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for the AJC

Report: Georgia big winner in clean energy jobs2h ago

Training center activists arraigned, as others protest outside courthouse
2h ago

Credit: Elijah Nouvelage

DOJ defends Voting Rights Act in Georgia redistricting case
6h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah mayor’s race a showdown four years in the making
2h ago

Credit: Stephen B. Morton for The Atlanta Journal Constitution

Savannah mayor’s race a showdown four years in the making
2h ago

Credit: AP

Trump lashes out from witness stand at judge, AG as he testifies in fraud trial
47m ago
The Latest

Credit: Miguel.Martinezjimenez@ajc.com

Braves decline club options on Kirby Yates, Collin McHugh
1h ago
Braves exercise Charlie Morton’s $20 million club option
1h ago
No Braves among Gold Glove Award winners
21h ago
Featured

Credit: AP

Plenty now on line for Yellow Jackets when they visit Clemson
9h ago
AJC Voter Guide for Nov. 7 elections: Where do I vote?
He didn’t intend to become the ‘bluebird guy,’ but he’s been that for nearly 25 years
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top