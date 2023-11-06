Braves decline club options on Kirby Yates, Collin McHugh

5 hours ago
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. – The Braves are moving on from two veteran relievers.

The club declined its team options on Kirby Yates and Collin McHugh.

The team option would’ve paid Yates $5.75 million. Instead, he’ll receive a $1.25 million buyout and will become a free agent. The Braves will pay McHugh his $1 million buyout instead of the $6 million he would’ve earned in 2024.

In 2023, Yates pitched to a 3.28 ERA over 60-1/3 frames. McHugh posted a 4.30 ERA over 58 2/3 innings.

After the 2021 season, the Braves signed Yates to a two-year, $8.25 million deal. He was still rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.

On Aug. 10, 2022, he returned to the big-league mound. That was an emotional night for Yates, who worked so hard for it to happen. But his season ended on the injured list and he didn’t make the postseason roster.

In 2023, he had a good season: A 3.28 ERA over 60 1/3 innings, 80 strikeouts and even five saves. In the NLDS, he didn’t allow an earned run over an inning in his postseason debut.

And in the two seasons, he seemed like a terrific addition to the clubhouse. It seemed like the decision on his club option could’ve gone either way.

McHugh’s option situation seemed clearer, if only because he would’ve made $6 million – which might’ve been too expensive for his performance. He was terrific last year, but mediocre this past season. When the shutdown ended in 2022, the Braves signed McHugh to a two-year deal that guaranteed him $10 million.

The 36-year-old can probably still pitch, but was a bit inconsistent in 2023. His 4.30 ERA was inflated by the fact he gave up multiple earned runs in eight of his 42 appearances – including four earned runs in three separate outings.

McHugh was a do-it-all reliever, though. He could open a game. He could pitch in the fifth inning. He could pitch the seventh and eighth. If the Braves needed it, he often accomplished it in 2022. That versatility should serve him well in free agency.

At this point, the Braves’ 2024 bullpen will have Raisel Iglesias, A.J. Minter, Pierce Johnson and Joe Jiménez. Tyler Matzek (Tommy John surgery rehab) and Dylan Lee (left shoulder cleanup procedure) are expected to be ready for spring training, and could play roles. Nick Anderson and Daysbel Hernandez could have spots.

The Braves could eventually re-sign both Yates or McHugh.

But for now, they are free agents.

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

