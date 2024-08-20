Braves continue to manage injury woes with Austin Riley out, Gio Urshela in

An ailing lineup could ill-afford another injury, yet now it’s forced to move forward without one of its more consistent hitters.

“It’s tough,” Snitker said. “I hate it for Austin. I hate it for us. That’s one of your most important guys you have on your club that you can rely on. I know it’s going to kill him to miss all this time.”

Riley mentioned the team has developed a “callus” for injuries now. The Braves haven’t been fully healthy since opening day, when catcher Sean Murphy left injured and this winding road began. The team has lost numerous All-Stars, including season-ending injuries to preseason Cy Young favorite Spencer Strider to reigning National League MVP Ronald Acuña, along with players such as outfielder Michael Harris II, second baseman Ozzie Albies and others missing significant time.

Funny enough, Chris Sale – who dealt with injuries over the past four seasons – has been the only starter to avoid missing time. Key reliever A.J. Minter (hip) likely won’t return this season. Albies is expected back in September. Riley could return in the postseason, but that’s to-be-determined.

“We’ve had a ton of injuries this year,” Riley said. “You deal with the hand you’re dealt and figure out how to win ballgames. We’re doing that.”

Indeed, the Braves hold the final wild-card spot despite their misfortune. They’ll need to hold off the Mets and Giants, among others, to keep that spot. That’s why it was important to add further infield help with Riley out.

Enter Gio Urshela, a veteran infielder just discarded by the Tigers. He signed with the Braves and immediately was the starting third baseman, a perfect representation of how watered down the roster has become.

“I feel really good,” Urshela said. “I was waiting for an opportunity, and when the Braves called me, that was a good opportunity. I’m really glad to be here with this organization. I know a lot of faces here. I’ve come here to help.”

Urshela hit .243 with a .619 OPS in 92 games with Detroit. The nine-year veteran was jettisoned to make room for younger players as the rebuilding Tigers evaluate their future. That was rare good timing for the Braves, who had few internal options once Riley was hurt.

The Braves host the Phillies this week and will see them seven times through Sept. 1. That could determine whether they have a chance at a seventh consecutive division title (as unlikely as it appears). Ultimately, the team is just trying to navigate through its injury issues enough that it secures a spot in October.

After all, if they’re in, anything can happen.