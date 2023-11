The Braves now have three vacancies on their coaching staff as bullpen coach Drew French will join the Orioles, according to a report from Rob Kubatko of MASN Sports.

French will serve as the pitching coach for the Orioles.

The Braves lost both their first and third base coaches earlier this offseason. Ron Washington left to become manager of the Angels and Eric Young Sr. joined this staff.