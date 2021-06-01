Braves’ Charlie Morton praises young teammate William Contreras

“A career is a process no matter how long you play,” Morton said. “Him having to get used to the guys here and used to even a pre-game meeting and what guys throw in situations. Getting to know major-league hitters. I know he’s working with (catching coach) Sal (Fasano) on receiving and blocking. The position of catcher is such a responsibility. You’re the pitcher’s best friend out there. I know a lot of guys take it personally when a pitcher doesn’t do well. Even that first game I threw with him (when a passed ball led to a six-run inning for the Phillies), I could see it in his face. Once that first inning was over, after what happened in that one inning, I saw it on his face. He took it personally. He took it hard.

“So seeing that, seeing a guy who really cares about his craft, and seeing a guy who isn’t worried just about going up there and hitting homers. And really cares about the guy on the mound and getting through each inning, building on success and being there with you when you’re going through something, that’s what I see in him. I think that’s one of the best assets you can have as a catcher is to just care. Care about your craft and care about the guy who’s on the mound. The rest will take care of itself. He’s plenty talented to do whatever he wants in this game.”

Overall, Contreras has hit .239/.333/.507 with five homers and 17 RBIs in 21 games. If he continues building on what he’s shown so far, and with the reality that d’Arnaud’s contract expires following the season, it’s possible this is the beginning of a long stint as the Braves’ catcher for Contreras.