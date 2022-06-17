Braves catcher William Contreras excited for meeting with brother Willson

William said the two have joked about who has the most power, but added his older brother tells him he’s proud of him for having a similar homer count in fewer at-bats. Many times, William has talked about idolizing big brother. “He’s just my example to follow, my role model,” William said Friday.

The brothers’ parents, William Contreras and Olga Castillo, will be at Wrigley Field on Saturday to witness the special moment.

“It’s something special for sure,” William said. “You think about it: If it’s a dream come true for us, what’s it going to be like for them? For them especially, with all the sacrifices they made for us as we were growing up, I wouldn’t be surprised at all if they came to tears when the moment finally happens.”

This meeting of two brothers will be meaningful for all involved.

“It was a dream of both of ours since we were little kids to be able to both be in the big leagues and sort of have that moment where we square off, face to face, at home plate,” William said. “And so I think for us, we’re really excited, and I think we’re looking forward to tomorrow and just hoping that it’ll be a beautiful moment.”

McHugh returns

Collin McHugh, who recently tested positive for COVID-19, is back with the Braves. Manager Brian Snitker said he’s ready to go.

Snitker said McHugh threw a couple of bullpen sessions to stay ready. The manager made it sound as if there would be no restrictions.

The Braves designated right-hander Jacob Webb for assignment when they reinstated McHugh from the injured list Thursday.

Wrigley Field is special for Snitker

Snitker is from Macon, a small town in Illinois that is around a three-hour drive from Chicago.

This, of course, is always a special trip for him.

“It’s awesome,” Snitker said. “I grew up a Cub fan. My dad went to high school down the street here. I spent a lot of time here with my grandparents in Chicago … riding my bike through people’s yards and getting yelled at, getting the cops called on you and things like that. Things that the small-town boy didn’t get away with here. It’s great.”

And then there’s the iconic, historic ballpark.

“This is pure baseball to me,” Snitker said. “I love this place. I love coming this time of year when the ivy is out. It’s just awesome.”

Next man up

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos has told the story a ton of times: As a young GM, he prioritized talent. When it didn’t always lead to more winning, he learned to incorporate team chemistry into his thinking when building his clubs.

This has worked. The Braves have won four consecutive National League East titles and a World Series. They are perennial contenders.

One reason: They are a team that shows it has a “next man up” mentality instead of using the catchy phrase only as a rallying cry. The latest example of Orlando Arcia, who has played well in the couple of games since Ozzie Albies suffered an injury.

But under Anthopoulos, the Braves have built an identity on not missing a beat when the next man up takes over.

“I think it’s the makeup of the players. It’s good,” Snitker said. “Alex is very aware of that when he puts a club together. Good for him that he realizes that. I think these guys enjoy being around each other, they like being a part of the team. I guarantee you there’s nobody more happy for Orlando Arcia to do well than the other 25 guys that are his teammates because he’s front and center in the energy that he shows them when he’s not playing.”