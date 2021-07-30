Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud begins rehab assignment

The Braves made multiple additions Friday, and they have another one looming in August.
Catcher Travis d’Arnaud began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, the team announced. The veteran backstop was expected to begin his rehab assignment this weekend as he works to return from thumb surgery.
D’Arnaud, 32, has been out since early May. He hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games before his injury. The Braves have struggled to replace him, using several different combinations of youngsters and journeymen in d’Arnaud’s absence. The team currently is using a Stephen Vogt-Kevan Smith tandem at backstop.
The Braves, despite their 50-51 record, sit only four games behind the Mets in the National League East. While they’ve had a chaotic season, they’ve made it clear they’re going for their fourth consecutive division title. The Braves added outfielders Joc Pederson, Eddie Rosario and Adam Duvall in the past two weeks. They’re also seeking relief help before Friday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline.
D’Arnaud and right-hander Huascar Ynoa are slated to return in August. Both are further reinforcements for what the Braves hope will be a competitive two-month stretch to end the season.