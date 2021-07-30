Braves catcher Travis d’Arnaud begins rehab assignment

Catcher Travis d’Arnaud began his rehab assignment with Triple-A Gwinnett on Friday, the team announced. The veteran backstop was expected to begin his rehab assignment this weekend as he works to return from thumb surgery.

D’Arnaud, 32, has been out since early May. He hit .220 with two homers and 11 RBIs in 23 games before his injury. The Braves have struggled to replace him, using several different combinations of youngsters and journeymen in d’Arnaud’s absence. The team currently is using a Stephen Vogt-Kevan Smith tandem at backstop.