Braves can’t muster enough offense as win streak ends at four

“I think it’s (been about) the ups and downs and getting my legs under me,” Holmes said of acclimating himself as a starter this past week. “I think it’s going to absolutely help me in the long run because I’m building more stamina to go longer and be a little fresher later in the game.”

2. Manager Brian Snitker has routinely praised Holmes, the career minor leaguer who’s become a pleasant surprise for the club. It’s unclear if the Braves will give him another start – they have two rotation members probably returning soon and they’ve always maneuvering with the group – but they trust Holmes to help them wherever needed.

“He came in and did a good job,” Snitker said. “We just couldn’t do anything offensively. I thought he threw the ball really well again. Going forward, we don’t know if we’re going to need him to start again or what, but you feel confident in him doing it now.”

Holmes has a 3.00 ERA in 12 games, holding opponents to a .233 average. In whatever capacity he’s deployed, the Braves have found a gem with the 28-year-old.

3. The Braves should have additional starting options available in the future as Ian Anderson and AJ Smith-Shawver prepare themselves in the minors.

“We have some nice options now,” Snitker said. “The more they pitch and the more they get stretched out, that’s going to be better also.”

Remember that the team will want to be cautious with several starters’ workloads down the stretch, so chances will be there for other pitchers.

4. While the Braves’ bats have been much improved lately, they couldn’t muster enough runs against a patchwork Marlins pitching staff Saturday. They had only one extra-base hit – designated hitter Marcell Ozuna’s homer off Kyle Tyler – and went 2-for-8 with runners in scoring position.

5. The Braves will activate All-Star lefty Max Fried (forearm) off the injured list to start Sunday. They’ll need to make a roster move, but that likely won’t be placing right-hander Reynaldo Lopez (forearm) on the IL, Snitker said. The hope remains that Lopez starts in the coming week, but Snitker didn’t rule out him potentially ending up on the injured list.

Fried’s return is highly anticipated. He’s been sidelined since the All-Star break and now can resume what’s been a strong season. If the Braves’ rotation maintains its excellence, as the offense steadily livens (Saturday notwithstanding), the team could certainly keep pushing towards the top of the National League East. The Braves had trimmed Philadelphia’s lead from 9-1/2 to five games in a short time entering Saturday.

Stat to know

9 -- The Braves have homered in a season-best nine consecutive games. Their 23 home runs over that span lead the majors.

Quotable

“It’s a blessing. I can’t thank them enough for the opportunity and I’m just going to do everything I can to be the best I can.” – Holmes on the Braves’ trust in him

Up next

The Braves and Marlins finish their series Sunday. Fried (7-5, 3.08) will oppose Edward Cabrera (1-3, 6.65).