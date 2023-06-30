BreakingNews
Mother arrested in death of child whose body found at abandoned apartment

Braves call Charlie Culberson back to the majors

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By
21 minutes ago
X

As it turned out, Charlie Culberson merely took a couple of weeks off.

The Braves on Friday selected Culberson’s contract. He once again will serve as the backup infielder.

ExploreMore AJC coverage of the Braves

The Braves optioned catcher Chadwick Tromp, the expected move now that Sean Murphy is fully healthy. To make room for Culberson on the 40-man roster, the Braves transferred left-hander Dylan Lee to the 60-day injured list.

Here’s a rundown of Culberson’s past two weeks:

The Braves designated him for assignment June 18.

On Sunday of this week, after clearing waivers, he elected free agency instead of accepting his outright assignment to Triple-A Gwinnett.

On Tuesday, the Braves signed Culberson to another minor-league deal.

On Friday, they brought him up again to serve as the 26th man. In a month in that role before being designated for assignment, Culberson didn’t get into a game.

After Murphy tweaked his hamstring, the Braves decided against putting him on the injured list. They instead called up Tromp to serve as a backup catcher to Travis d’Arnaud. The Braves went almost two weeks without a backup infielder, but they never needed one.

Had Culberson accepted his outright assignment Sunday, he would’ve needed to spend at least 10 days at Triple-A before the Braves could recall him. By electing free agency and re-signing with the Braves, he made himself available to be called up immediately because he didn’t need to spend at least 10 days at Triple-A.

On May 19, the Braves placed Lee on the 15-day injured list with left shoulder inflammation. Moving him to the 60-day injured list simply frees a roster spot when the club knew he would be out at least two months.

Lee won’t be able to return until after the All-Star break.

About the Author

Follow Justin Toscano on twitter

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Editors' Picks

IMPACT IN GA.: Supreme Court strikes down student loan forgiveness plan1h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Zoo Atlanta to close early on the hottest day so far this summer
4h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia pecan growers rebound from tariffs, a pandemic and hurricanes
2h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Campers to captains? ASPIRE program touts aviation careers to kids
3h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Campers to captains? ASPIRE program touts aviation careers to kids
3h ago

Credit: John Spink/AJC

HAPPENING NOW: Hartsfield-Jackson packed with Fourth of July travelers
3h ago
The Latest

Credit: AP

Braves’ Michael Soroka to start at Truist Park for first time in almost three years
1h ago
The 1960 connection to 2023 Braves All-Star trio
3h ago
Braves Nation: Oh June, we hate to see you go
6h ago
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer & Steve Schaefer

Hitting the roads or skies this July Fourth? Here’s what to know
2h ago
If your July 4th holiday begins at the airport, read this first:
What to know about the Supreme Court ruling on college admissions
3h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top