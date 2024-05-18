Braves’ bullpen receives boost as Pierce Johnson comes off injured list

Johnson felt healthy enough to come off the injured list Friday, but the Braves waited an extra day. Manager Brian Snitker said the Braves wanted to be able to use Johnson in back-to-back games, if necessary, and they wouldn’t have been able to do that had they activated him Friday because he threw a live batting practice session Wednesday.

Stephens allowed one run over 3-1/3 innings after the Braves brought him up May 4. Stephens can elect free agency because he’s been outrighted before. So, the decision is up to him now.

It wouldn’t be shocking to see him remain with the organization, even if he does opt to become a free agent. Before opening day, the Braves outrighted Stephens to Triple-A to clear a spot for Jesse Chavez on the opening-day roster. Stephens elected free agency but re-signed with the Braves and went to Gwinnett.

In outrighting Stephens, which removes him from the 26-man and 40-man rosters, the Braves opted to keep left-hander Ray Kerr in their big-league bullpen. Kerr, who can throw multiple innings, has displayed good stuff thus far. It’s been easy to see why the Braves acquired him in an offseason trade with San Diego.

This season, the Braves’ bullpen has a 3.20 ERA, which ranks seventh in baseball and third in the National League. The Braves entered Saturday having thrown the second-fewest innings of any relief corps. This is in part because of the club having played the fewest games of any team in baseball, but it speaks to how well the starters have pitched and how the relievers haven’t yet been overworked.

Johnson last pitched April 29 in Seattle. From April 30 through Friday, the Braves’ bullpen posted a 2.47 ERA, which ranked sixth in the sport and third in the NL.

Now, the Braves are getting back one of their better relievers.