Braves’ Bryce Elder has solid start in Gwinnett victory

Atlanta Braves starting pitcher Bryce Elder throws during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the Texas Rangers in Arlington, Texas, Saturday, April 30, 2022. (AP Photo/LM Otero)

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
15 minutes ago

Braves prospect Bryce Elder went seven innings in his first Triple-A start of the season, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven in a no-decision but the Gwinnett Stripers (13-14) beat Charlotte 3-2 Thursday night in Lawrenceville.

Chadwick Tromp’s double drove in the winning run. Teammate Preston Tucker was 3-for-4 with an RBI.

Tromp extended his hitting streak to eight with a two-out double scoring Pat Valaika in the bottom of the eighth. Tromp is batting .400 (12-for-30, two doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs) since April 24.

Elder walked one and allowed a homer. His seven-inning outing is the longest by a Stripers pitcher this season.

Former Braves outfielder Alex Dickerson served as Gwinnett’s deignated hitter again and went 0-for-4.

The teams play again Friday night at 7:05. Huascar Ynoa (1-0, 3.09 ERA) starts for the Stripers.

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

