Braves’ Bryce Elder has solid start in Gwinnett victory

Braves prospect Bryce Elder went seven innings in his first Triple-A start of the season, allowing two runs on three hits while striking out seven in a no-decision but the Gwinnett Stripers (13-14) beat Charlotte 3-2 Thursday night in Lawrenceville.
Chadwick Tromp’s double drove in the winning run. Teammate Preston Tucker was 3-for-4 with an RBI.
Tromp extended his hitting streak to eight with a two-out double scoring Pat Valaika in the bottom of the eighth. Tromp is batting .400 (12-for-30, two doubles, three homers, 11 RBIs) since April 24.
Elder walked one and allowed a homer. His seven-inning outing is the longest by a Stripers pitcher this season.
Former Braves outfielder Alex Dickerson served as Gwinnett’s deignated hitter again and went 0-for-4.
The teams play again Friday night at 7:05. Huascar Ynoa (1-0, 3.09 ERA) starts for the Stripers.
