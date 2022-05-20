Braves broadcasters will join fans in the stands for a game next week

“We had Nick Markakis (then the Braves’ right fielder) throwing balls to fans in the stands and playing catch with Jeff between innings,” Caray said.

Caray recalled that his grandfather, the late great baseball broadcaster Harry Caray, used to occasionally call games from the bleachers in Chicago. Chip Caray also called a game from the left-field stands at Wrigley Field when he was the Cubs’ play-by-play announcer.

“It’s a different way of getting the job done, a different way to look at the game,” Caray said. “What’s so cool about it is seeing the fans get into it.”

Bally Sports Southeast plans to schedule special guests to join Caray and Francoeur for parts of Thursday’s telecast, which the network is dubbing “Baseball from the Bleachers.” During their two 2019 telecasts from the stands, Caray and Francoeur were joined by Tom Glavine for one game and Chipper Jones for the other.

Before returning to Truist Park for a four-game series against the Phillies beginning Monday, the Braves will play a three-game series at Miami this weekend. All three games against the Marlins will be televised on Bally Sports Southeast, with Caray, Francoeur and Brian Jordan in the booth.