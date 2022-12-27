Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on split contract

In November, the Braves did not have much wiggle room with their 40-man roster, which meant the end of Jackson Stephens’ tenure with the club.
For the time.
The Braves on Monday announced they signed Stephens to a one-year, non-guaranteed split contract. Stephens will make $740,000 if he’s in the majors in 2023.
After trading for Sean Murphy, the Braves opened up some roster spots. With the addition of Stephens, the 40-man roster is full.
Stephens, who has not yet reached arbitration, would earn a prorated portion of his $740,000 major-league salary for any time he’s on the big-league roster. If he’s in the majors, he’ll make slightly more than a player on the league minimum, which will be $720,000 in 2023.
Stephens, a reliever who posted a 3.69 ERA over 53 ⅔ innings last season, will be in big-league camp competing for a bullpen spot once again. He’s out of minor-league options – as has been the case – and he would need to clear waivers if he doesn’t make the team and the Braves want to option him.
For fans, Stephens is a likable player. He has a fun personality, and his journey is impressive.
Before last season, Stephens hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2018 for the Reds. In 2021, he played in Mexico before heading to Venezuela to pitch in the winter league there.
He served a valuable role for the Braves last season as someone who could cover multiple innings when needed. He had his moments but posted a 5.49 ERA over the final two months as he fizzled a bit.
When the Braves acquired righty Dennis Santana from Texas in November, they designated Stephens for assignment to make room on the roster. Santana provides them more upside as someone who can be a late-inning reliever if all goes well.
But the Braves still felt Stephens was valuable enough to bring back. They’re giving him a chance to make their 2023 bullpen.
The Braves’ 40-man roster was at 37 a week ago. They signed outfielder Jordan Luplow and, days later, acquired first baseman Lewin Diaz from Baltimore, leaving the spot Stephens took.
As it stands, Raisel Iglesias is set to close for the Braves. Other relievers to note: Joe Jiménez, A.J. Minter, Collin McHugh, Dylan Lee, Nick Anderson, Kirby Yates and Santana.
Stephens will compete for a spot on the opening-day roster.
