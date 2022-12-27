Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on split contract

Stephens, a reliever who posted a 3.69 ERA over 53 ⅔ innings last season, will be in big-league camp competing for a bullpen spot once again. He’s out of minor-league options – as has been the case – and he would need to clear waivers if he doesn’t make the team and the Braves want to option him.

For fans, Stephens is a likable player. He has a fun personality, and his journey is impressive.

Before last season, Stephens hadn’t pitched in the majors since 2018 for the Reds. In 2021, he played in Mexico before heading to Venezuela to pitch in the winter league there.

He served a valuable role for the Braves last season as someone who could cover multiple innings when needed. He had his moments but posted a 5.49 ERA over the final two months as he fizzled a bit.

When the Braves acquired righty Dennis Santana from Texas in November, they designated Stephens for assignment to make room on the roster. Santana provides them more upside as someone who can be a late-inning reliever if all goes well.

But the Braves still felt Stephens was valuable enough to bring back. They’re giving him a chance to make their 2023 bullpen.

The Braves’ 40-man roster was at 37 a week ago. They signed outfielder Jordan Luplow and, days later, acquired first baseman Lewin Diaz from Baltimore, leaving the spot Stephens took.

As it stands, Raisel Iglesias is set to close for the Braves. Other relievers to note: Joe Jiménez, A.J. Minter, Collin McHugh, Dylan Lee, Nick Anderson, Kirby Yates and Santana.

Stephens will compete for a spot on the opening-day roster.