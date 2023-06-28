Braves’ Braden Shewmake hits for cycle but Gwinnett loses

Braden Shewmake became the first player in Gwinnett history to hit for the cycle on Wednesday afternoon but the Stripers lost to the host St. Paul Saints 12-9.

Shewmake’s five plate appearances in order included a double, homer, single, hit-by-pitch, and triple. He finished 4-for-4 with three runs and one RBI.

Shewmake, who is hitting .232, became the first Braves Triple-A player to hit for a cycle since Richmond’s Tony Tarasco on August 21, 1993 at Charlotte.

Shewmake started his day with a double in the second inning and scored on a bases-loaded walk by Eli White to tie the game 1-1. Forrest Wall’s three-run double in the second and a solo homer by Shewmake, his eighth, in the third gave Gwinnett a 5-3 advantage.

St. Paul turned the tables with a five-run bottom of the third, going up 8-5.

The Stripers chipped away on a solo homer by Luke Williams in the fifth and tied the game in the eighth on a two-run single by Wall. Vaughn Grissom followed with a go-ahead RBI single for a 9-8 lead.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Stripers’ Joe Harvey allowed a single and two walks before yielding Jair Camargo’s game-winning slam to center.

Gwinnett is 33-34 and St. Paul is 44-31.

Wall went 2-for-4 with a double and five RBIs, the most by a Stripers player in a game this year.