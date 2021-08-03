ajc logo
Braves begin three-game series in St. Louis

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a home run in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, June 18, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)
Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies (1) hits a home run in the second inning against the St. Louis Cardinals Friday, June 18, 2021, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
31 minutes ago

The Braves begin a brief road trip Tuesday when they open a three-game series against the Cardinals in St. Louis.

They lost saw the Cardinals June 17-20 when they took three of four from St. Louis at Truist Park. It’s been a trying season for the Cardinals, who moved back above .500 at 53-52 following Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Twins.

In the series opener, the Braves will face veteran Jon Lester, whom the Cardinals acquired from the Nationals at the trade deadline. The southpaw faced the Braves twice this season with Washington, allowing four runs over 10-2/3 innings. The Braves were 1-1 in those games.

Max Fried, Drew Smyly and Touki Toussaint are scheduled to start the three games, respectively. J.A. Happ will pitch the second game for the Cardinals, followed by Wade LeBlanc in the finale. Each starter in the series is a lefty except Toussaint.

Season so far

Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.

