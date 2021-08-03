Braves begin three-game series in St. Louis

They lost saw the Cardinals June 17-20 when they took three of four from St. Louis at Truist Park. It’s been a trying season for the Cardinals, who moved back above .500 at 53-52 following Sunday’s 7-3 win over the Twins.

In the series opener, the Braves will face veteran Jon Lester, whom the Cardinals acquired from the Nationals at the trade deadline. The southpaw faced the Braves twice this season with Washington, allowing four runs over 10-2/3 innings. The Braves were 1-1 in those games.