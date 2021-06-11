Braves begin three-game series Friday in Miami

The Braves haven’t seen much of the Marlins this season. They begin a three-game series in Miami on Friday, which will be their first games in South Florida this season.
Miami took three of four from the Braves at Truist Park earlier in the campaign, and the teams haven’t faced off since. The Marlins are well below .500 and slipping out of the race thanks to their recent struggles.
Season so far
The Marlins lost seven consecutive games May 27 through June 4. They completed a 1-8 road trip Monday and began a six-game homestand Tuesday.
The Braves will have the chance to push Miami further out of the picture this weekend, beginning Friday, when Charlie Morton faces the Marlins for the first time since April 14, when they tagged him for five runs on seven hits in a win.
Braves Lineup: The AJC presents a daily look at one thing to know about the Atlanta Braves today.