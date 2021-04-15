5 takeaways from Braves’ 7-6 comeback win over Marlins

The Braves went from worrying about their bench power on the morning of April 1 (opening day) to benefiting from historic production in the first two weeks.

“He’s the man, there’s no other way to describe him,” said Ian Anderson, the Braves’ starting pitcher Thursday. “To have three home runs, and they all be pretty big home runs, is pretty special. It shows you the kind of clutch performer he is.”

3. Outfielder Ronald Acuna launched his major-league leading seventh home run in the fifth inning, putting the Braves’ offense on the board. Acuna has scored in each of the Braves’ past seven games.

“He’s unbelievable,” Sandoval said. “He’s from another planet. He can hit, he can run. He’s a special guy.”

4. A.J. Minter showed erratic command for the second consecutive outing. The lefty entered trying to finish a 5-4 win in the ninth. He walked the leadoff man, surrendered a double to Adam Duvall, then allowed the go-ahead single to Garrett Cooper. In his previous appearance, Minter walked three hitters.

“He’s been so good from the end of last year to the beginning of this year; his command is off,” Snitker said. “He’s missing bad. I think it’s something that can be worked out. We’re going to need him. He’s a valuable piece, and the last couple (of appearances) haven’t went the way he’s wanted, so I’m sure they’ll get on the video and look at things, see if there’s something that he’s doing.”

5. Thursday marked the Braves’ first walk-off victory in 2021. Since Snitker took over as manager May 17, 2016, the Braves had an MLB-best 85 wins in their final at-bat through the 2020 season. Make that 86 now.

Stat of the game

Five RBIs (Swanson has five game-ending RBIs in his career. Three of those have come against the Marlins.)

Quotable

“When is he going to get called up to the next league? That’s what I’m wondering.” – starter Ian Anderson on Acuna

This day in history

MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Thursday, with every player wearing the iconic No. 42. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier 74 years ago to the day.

Up next

The Braves begin a three-game series in Chicago on Friday. Drew Smyly will start the first game. The Braves also will play two games in New York against the Yankees next week before beginning their next homestand April 23.