5 takeaways from Braves’ 7-6 comeback win over Marlins

Shortstop Dansby Swanson’s walk-off single in the bottom of the ninth inning rewarded the Braves a 7-6 win over the Marlins on Thursday at Truist Park. It snapped a four-game losing streak and prevented the Braves from being swept by a division foe for the second time this season.
Here are five takeaways from Thursday:
1. Manager Brian Snitker said there’s nobody he would rather have hitting with the game on the line than Swanson, who thrives in big moments. Since his debut in August 2017, Swanson’s five walk-off hits are tied for second most in the majors. Only Bryce Harper (six) has more.
“I feel like that’s something God blessed me with ever since I was little,” Swanson said. “This kind of situation, pressure situations, they’re something I love. I love to have that pressure and game hanging in the balance. I love that part of the game. It’s such a thrill. I love to win. It’s one of my favorite things in life, winning. So those moments seem to collide a little bit.”
2. Pablo Sandoval hit his third pinch-hit homer of the season to flip a 3-2 deficit to a 5-3 lead. Sandoval is the first player since Jerry Lynch in 1961 to hit three pinch-hit home runs in the first 13 games of the season, per Baseball Reference. He’s one pinch-hit shot shy of tying the single-season franchise record. He’s four away from the MLB record.
The Braves went from worrying about their bench power on the morning of April 1 (opening day) to benefiting from historic production in the first two weeks.
“He’s the man, there’s no other way to describe him,” said Ian Anderson, the Braves’ starting pitcher Thursday. “To have three home runs, and they all be pretty big home runs, is pretty special. It shows you the kind of clutch performer he is.”
3. Outfielder Ronald Acuna launched his major-league leading seventh home run in the fifth inning, putting the Braves’ offense on the board. Acuna has scored in each of the Braves’ past seven games.
“He’s unbelievable,” Sandoval said. “He’s from another planet. He can hit, he can run. He’s a special guy.”
4. A.J. Minter showed erratic command for the second consecutive outing. The lefty entered trying to finish a 5-4 win in the ninth. He walked the leadoff man, surrendered a double to Adam Duvall, then allowed the go-ahead single to Garrett Cooper. In his previous appearance, Minter walked three hitters.
“He’s been so good from the end of last year to the beginning of this year; his command is off,” Snitker said. “He’s missing bad. I think it’s something that can be worked out. We’re going to need him. He’s a valuable piece, and the last couple (of appearances) haven’t went the way he’s wanted, so I’m sure they’ll get on the video and look at things, see if there’s something that he’s doing.”
5. Thursday marked the Braves’ first walk-off victory in 2021. Since Snitker took over as manager May 17, 2016, the Braves had an MLB-best 85 wins in their final at-bat through the 2020 season. Make that 86 now.
Stat of the game
Five RBIs (Swanson has five game-ending RBIs in his career. Three of those have come against the Marlins.)
Quotable
“When is he going to get called up to the next league? That’s what I’m wondering.” – starter Ian Anderson on Acuna
This day in history
MLB celebrated Jackie Robinson Day on Thursday, with every player wearing the iconic No. 42. Robinson broke baseball’s color barrier 74 years ago to the day.
Up next
The Braves begin a three-game series in Chicago on Friday. Drew Smyly will start the first game. The Braves also will play two games in New York against the Yankees next week before beginning their next homestand April 23.