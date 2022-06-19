Braves beat up on Kyle Hendricks again, avoid sweep in Chicago

This beatdown marked the continuation of a familiar storyline. In recent seasons, the Braves have hammered Hendricks, who was a big part of the Chicago team that won the World Series in 2016.

Before this game, Hendricks had a 6.03 ERA in seven games, six of them starts, versus Atlanta. Last season, the Braves scored seven earned runs off him in two separate games and had 11 hits in one of them.

They apparently see him well.

Needing a win to avoid a sweep, the Braves took advantage of a meeting with Hendricks. The right-hander, now 32 years old, topped out at 88 mph and regularly worked in the high 70s to mid 80s.

In the top of the first inning, d’Arnaud took a sinker on the inside part of the plate and hit it 433 feet beyond the left-field bleachers and onto Waveland Avenue. This gave the Braves an early 3-0 lead, but they didn’t stop there.

For the most part, Hendricks pitched well as he held Atlanta scoreless in innings two through four. He tossed 1-2-3 frames in two of those innings.

Then came the fifth, when the Braves ended his afternoon.

Michael Harris saw an 85 mph four-seam fastball – yes, 85 mph – in the middle of the plate and hit an opposite-field homer. All three of his home runs as a major leaguer have been opposite-field blasts.

Then Dansby Swanson, Austin Riley and Matt Olson hit three straight one-out doubles (this was Olson’s second of three doubles). Riley and Olson’s doubles scored runs, which chased Hendricks from the game. Hendricks allowed eight hits, and four of them were extra-base hits in that top of the fifth.

When Hendricks slowly walked off the field, the Braves had a 6-0 lead.

Meanwhile, Anderson tossed 6 ⅔ scoreless innings versus the Cubs in his best start of the season. Anderson turned in the first scoreless start of his season and the ninth of his career. He had allowed one earned run in three other outings this year.

Anderson gave up only three hits. He walked two batters and hit another, but struck out six. He dominated.

The Braves feasted on the softer part of their schedule, but they have an interesting homestand coming up: four games versus the Giants and three against the Dodgers, which will include Freddie Freeman’s return.

The Braves lost the first two games in Chicago but teed off on Hendricks – again – to end on a positive note.