Braves avoid arbitration with Max Fried, A.J. Minter

The deadline for teams and arbitration-eligible players to swap salary figures was 1 p.m. Friday. The Braves had four eligible players remaining: Fried, Minter, Soroka and Swanson. Fried and the Braves settled at $3.5 million. Minter and the Braves settled at $1.3 million. Both were eligible for the first time.

Fried is coming off the best season of his career, in which he recorded a 2.25 ERA with 50 strikeouts against 19 walks across 11 starts in the shortened season. Minter rebounded from a poor 2019, earning a 0.83 ERA in 22 games, re-establishing himself as a high-leverage option in the bullpen.