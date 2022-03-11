Braves announce revised spring training schedule

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The Braves on Friday announced their revised spring training schedule.
The defending World Series champions begin Grapefruit League play March 18 at home versus Minnesota and end it with an April 5 home game versus Tampa Bay. The Braves, now in their third spring at CoolToday Park, will play nine home games and nine road games in their spring schedule.
Following the end of the lockout, MLB implemented a regionalized schedule for spring training. This means the Braves will not play teams on the opposite coast of Florida (the Nationals, Marlins, Mets, etc.) in their Grapefruit League tour.
In addition, the Braves’ spring training workouts will open to fans beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Fans can enter through Gate 3 to watch the workouts.
Braves players were allowed to report to spring training as early as Friday, with the mandatory report date being Sunday. Manager Brian Snitker is expected to address the media around noon Sunday.
Had there been no lockout, spring training games would have started Feb. 26. However, MLB quickly canceled exhibition games -- and continued pushing the schedule back -- when it became clear the sides would not come to an agreement in time.
The Braves open the season April 7 against the Reds at Truist Park. The World Series ring presentation ceremony will occur before the club’s April 9 game.
Braves spring training schedule
March 18: vs. Minnesota
March 19: at Tampa Bay
March 20: vs. Philadelphia
March 21: at Boston
March 22: at Minnesota
March 23: vs. Tampa Bay
March 24: at Toronto
March 25: vs. Boston
March 26: vs. Minnesota
March 27: at Tampa Bay
March 28: vs. Toronto
March 29: OFF
March 30: at Boston
March 31 (originally opening day): vs. Tampa Bay
April 1: at Minnesota
April 2: at New York Yankees
April 3: vs. Boston
April 4: at Tampa Bay
April 5: vs. Tampa Bay
