Braves announce revised spring training schedule

10/30/21 - Atlanta - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run to tie the game at two runs against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game 4 in the World Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 30, 2021, in Atlanta.Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

10/30/21 - Atlanta - Atlanta Braves shortstop Dansby Swanson reacts after hitting a solo home run to tie the game at two runs against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning of game 4 in the World Series at Truist Park, Saturday October 30, 2021, in Atlanta.Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Credit: Hyosub Shin

Credit: Hyosub Shin

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 5 minutes ago

NORTH PORT, Fla. - The Braves on Friday announced their revised spring training schedule.

The defending World Series champions begin Grapefruit League play March 18 at home versus Minnesota and end it with an April 5 home game versus Tampa Bay. The Braves, now in their third spring at CoolToday Park, will play nine home games and nine road games in their spring schedule.

Following the end of the lockout, MLB implemented a regionalized schedule for spring training. This means the Braves will not play teams on the opposite coast of Florida (the Nationals, Marlins, Mets, etc.) in their Grapefruit League tour.

In addition, the Braves’ spring training workouts will open to fans beginning at 10 a.m. Monday. Fans can enter through Gate 3 to watch the workouts.

Braves players were allowed to report to spring training as early as Friday, with the mandatory report date being Sunday. Manager Brian Snitker is expected to address the media around noon Sunday.

Had there been no lockout, spring training games would have started Feb. 26. However, MLB quickly canceled exhibition games -- and continued pushing the schedule back -- when it became clear the sides would not come to an agreement in time.

The Braves open the season April 7 against the Reds at Truist Park. The World Series ring presentation ceremony will occur before the club’s April 9 game.

Braves spring training schedule

March 18: vs. Minnesota

March 19: at Tampa Bay

March 20: vs. Philadelphia

March 21: at Boston

March 22: at Minnesota

March 23: vs. Tampa Bay

March 24: at Toronto

March 25: vs. Boston

March 26: vs. Minnesota

March 27: at Tampa Bay

March 28: vs. Toronto

March 29: OFF

March 30: at Boston

March 31 (originally opening day): vs. Tampa Bay

April 1: at Minnesota

April 2: at New York Yankees

April 3: vs. Boston

April 4: at Tampa Bay

April 5: vs. Tampa Bay

Justin Toscano is the Braves beat writer for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

