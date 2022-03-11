Braves announce revised spring training schedule

Braves players were allowed to report to spring training as early as Friday, with the mandatory report date being Sunday. Manager Brian Snitker is expected to address the media around noon Sunday.

Had there been no lockout, spring training games would have started Feb. 26. However, MLB quickly canceled exhibition games -- and continued pushing the schedule back -- when it became clear the sides would not come to an agreement in time.

The Braves open the season April 7 against the Reds at Truist Park. The World Series ring presentation ceremony will occur before the club’s April 9 game.

Braves spring training schedule

March 18: vs. Minnesota

March 19: at Tampa Bay

March 20: vs. Philadelphia

March 21: at Boston

March 22: at Minnesota

March 23: vs. Tampa Bay

March 24: at Toronto

March 25: vs. Boston

March 26: vs. Minnesota

March 27: at Tampa Bay

March 28: vs. Toronto

March 29: OFF

March 30: at Boston

March 31 (originally opening day): vs. Tampa Bay

April 1: at Minnesota

April 2: at New York Yankees

April 3: vs. Boston

April 4: at Tampa Bay

April 5: vs. Tampa Bay