Braves announce revised Grapefruit League schedule

Major League Baseball announced its revised Grapefruit League schedule Friday. The schedule was revised for safety considerations and to limit travel.
The Braves will play 29 games in 31 days against the Rays, Orioles, Pirates, Red Sox and Twins. Each of those clubs is located within roughly 50 miles of North Port, Florida, where the Braves train. The Rays are the Braves’ neighbors in Port Charlotte. The Orioles are in nearby Sarasota, while the Pirates are in Bradenton. The Red Sox and Twins are in Fort Myers.
Braves pitchers and catchers will have their first workout Feb. 18. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 23, five days before the games begin.
The Braves’ exhibition slate begins Feb. 28 at Tampa Bay. They’ll play at the Red Sox the following day before their spring-training home opener against the Twins on March 2. They will play 14 games at CoolToday Park, their spring-training home that opened last year.
The Braves close the exhibition season at the Red Sox on March 30. They’ll have a day off before opening the regular season April 1 in Philadelphia.
The Braves’ 2021 Grapefruit League schedule
Feb. 28: at Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 1: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 2: vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 3: vs. Orioles, 1:05 p.m.
March 4: at Pirates, 1:05 p.m.
March 5: vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 6: at Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 7: vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 8: OFF
March 9: vs. Pirates, 1:05 p.m.
March 10: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 11: vs. Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 12: at Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 13: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 14: vs. Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 15: vs. Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 16: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 17: at Orioles, 6:05 p.m.
March 18: OFF
March 19: vs. Twins, 6:05 p.m.
March 20: vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 21: at Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 22: at Twins, 1:05 p.m.
March 23: vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 24: at Pirates, 1:05 p.m.
March 25: vs. Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 26 at Twins, 6:05 p.m.
March 27. vs. Orioles, 6:05 p.m.
March 28: at Rays, 1:05 p.m.
March 29: vs. Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.
March 30: at Red Sox, 1:05 p.m.