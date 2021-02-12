Braves announce revised Grapefruit League schedule

The Braves will play 29 games in 31 days against the Rays, Orioles, Pirates, Red Sox and Twins. Each of those clubs is located within roughly 50 miles of North Port, Florida, where the Braves train. The Rays are the Braves’ neighbors in Port Charlotte. The Orioles are in nearby Sarasota, while the Pirates are in Bradenton. The Red Sox and Twins are in Fort Myers.

Braves pitchers and catchers will have their first workout Feb. 18. The first full-squad workout is Feb. 23, five days before the games begin.