Braves adjust rotation for the weekend

Atlanta Braves' Ian Anderson delivers a pitch during the first inning of the team's baseball game against the New York Mets on Saturday, May 29, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)
Credit: Frank Franklin II

Atlanta Braves | 1 hour ago
By Gabriel Burns, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The Braves adjusted their starting rotation, shifting Ian Anderson from Thursday to Friday. Manager Brian Snitker said the team will announce its starter for Thursday’s finale vs. the Nationals following Wednesday’s game.

It likely will be right-hander Bryse Wilson, who was slated to start Thursday at Triple-A Gwinnett. Wilson has impressed in his past two major-league opportunities. He’s held the opposition to three runs on 11 hits across 12-2/3 innings. Wilson collectively struck out nine and walked two over those starts. Washington is scheduled to start southpaw Patrick Corbin (3-4, 6.23 ERA) in Thursday’s finale.

Anderson now will start the opener of a three-game series against the Dodgers at Truist Park. The Dodgers, of course, defeated the Braves in a seven-game National League Championship Series in October. Los Angeles went on to win the World Series, topping the Rays in six games.

The 23-year-old Anderson made two starts in the NLCS, including starting Game 7. He allowed two earned runs on six hits, striking out seven and walking seven, over seven total innings in the series.

