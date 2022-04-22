Braves’ Acuna Jr. gets day off as Gwinnett loses to Jacksonville

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a scheduled night off and did not play in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 8-2 road loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night.
Acuna, rehabbing after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last summer, was 1-for-6 (.167) in his first two games in Triple-A.
Acuna hit .283 with a .990 on-base plus slugging percentage and 24 home runs last season before injuring his ACL in July.
The Stripers (5-10) were held to one hit over the first eight innings.
With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning, the Jumbo Shrimp (8-7) sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs for a 5-1 lead.
Braden Shewmake notched two of Gwinnett’s four hits, going 2-for-4. Preston Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and William Contreras went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Phil Gosselin went 0-for-3 with an RBI, snapping his 11-game on-base streak.
The teams play again Friday night. Tucker Davidson (0-1, 6.23 ERA) starts for the Stripers.
