ajc logo
X

Braves’ Acuna Jr. gets day off as Gwinnett loses to Jacksonville

Ronald Acuna Jr. has played two games in Triple-A. AP file photo

Credit: AP

Combined ShapeCaption
Ronald Acuna Jr. has played two games in Triple-A. AP file photo

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 7 minutes ago

Rehabbing Braves outfielder Ronald Acuna Jr. had a scheduled night off and did not play in the Gwinnett Stripers’ 8-2 road loss to the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp on Thursday night.

Acuna, rehabbing after tearing his anterior cruciate ligament last summer, was 1-for-6 (.167) in his first two games in Triple-A.

Acuna hit .283 with a .990 on-base plus slugging percentage and 24 home runs last season before injuring his ACL in July.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

The Stripers (5-10) were held to one hit over the first eight innings.

With the game tied 1-1 in the bottom of the third inning, the Jumbo Shrimp (8-7) sent nine batters to the plate and scored four runs for a 5-1 lead.

Braden Shewmake notched two of Gwinnett’s four hits, going 2-for-4. Preston Tucker went 1-for-3 with a double and a run scored, and William Contreras went 1-for-4 with an RBI. Phil Gosselin went 0-for-3 with an RBI, snapping his 11-game on-base streak.

The teams play again Friday night. Tucker Davidson (0-1, 6.23 ERA) starts for the Stripers.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks
A small plane crashed near the General Mills factory in Covington on Thursday evening.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

No survivors in fiery plane crash near General Mills factory in Covington1h ago
Several children lived in this Loganville home that was set ablaze by one of the siblings Sunday morning, according to police. A 10-year-old girl died in the fire.

Cops: Loganville teen confessed to deputies at church about setting house on fire
3h ago
DeKalb County officials demolish a home as part of their efforts to address blight in Stone Mountain on Friday, April 1, 2022. STEVE SCHAEFER FOR THE ATLANTA JOURNAL-CONSTITUTION

Credit: Steve Schaefer

‘The system is broken’: Officials search for fixes to city demolition process
7h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
6h ago
U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Rome, is expected to testify during a hearing Friday in a Georgia administrative court that is considering a challenge filed by five voters in her district seeking to remove her from the ballot. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Marjorie Greene expected to testify in hearing on challenge to her candidacy
6h ago
Stanley Henderson was arrested and charged with murder related to the killing of 51-year-old security guard Anthony Frazier outside of a southwest Atlanta strip mall.

Credit: Fulton County Sheriff's Office

Man arrested in restaurant security guard’s ‘barbaric’ killing
5h ago
The Latest
Braves reliever A.J. Minter finally trusts his stuff
14h ago
Five things we’ve learned about the Braves in first two weeks
15h ago
Braves trade Sean Newcomb, acquire ex-Brave Jesse Chavez
23h ago
Featured
April 21, 2022 Tucker - DeKalb County Police Chief Mirtha Ramos speaks to members of the press during a news conference outside DeKalb County Police Headquarters in Tucker on Thursday, April 21, 2022. A 13-year-old boy was arrested Thursday morning in connection with the shooting outside a skating rink earlier this month that left 11-year-old D’Mari Johnson severely injured. DeKalb County police announced the arrest at a news conference. No motive was released. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

13-year-old arrested in shooting at DeKalb skating rink
5h ago
Abrams wants judge to stop Kemp’s use of fundraising law before primary
After 14 weeks, Paulding teen hit by car on school campus leaves hospital
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top