ajc logo
X

Braves acquire reliever Lucas Luetge, outfielder Eli White

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Atlanta Braves
By AJC Sports, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Updated 1 hour ago

The Braves added to their bullpen and their bench Wednesday night.

The team acquired left-handed reliever Lucas Luetge from the New York Yankees and outfielder Eli White from the Texas Rangers.

In the deal for Luetge, the Braves traded two minor-leaguers, right-handed pitcher Indigo Diaz and infielder Caleb Durbin. The Braves gave up cash considerations to acquire White.

ExploreThe AJC's complete coverage on the Braves

Luetge, 35, pitched in 50 games for the Yankees last season, going 4-4 with a 2.67 ERA (17 earned runs in 57 1/3 innings), with two saves, striking out 60 batters and issuing 17 walks. Since the beginning of the 2021 season, he has an 8-6 record and a 2.71 ERA over 107 games for the Yankees, fanning 138 batters.

The 6-foot-5, 205-pound native of Brenham, Texas, was originally drafted by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 21st round of the 2008 first-year player draft before the Mariners selected him in the 2011 Rule 5 draft.

He debuted with Seattle in 2012. In four years with the Mariners, from 2012-15, he went 3-5 with a 4.35 ERA in 111 appearances. Luetge did not appear in the majors again until 2021 with New York, and in six total major-league seasons he has an 11-11 record and a 3.38 ERA.

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

White, a 28-year-old right-handed hitter, played in 47 games in 2022 and hit .200. He had three homers and 10 RBIs.

Indigo Diaz, 24, pitched in 49 games with Double-A Mississippi in 2022, going 3-4 with a 3.08 ERA and four saves.

Durbin, 22, hit .241 over 105 games between Single-A Augusta and High-A Rome last season.

To make room on the 40-man roster for the two additions, the Braves designated infielders Lewin Díaz and Hoy Park for assignment.

About the Author

Follow AJC Sports on facebookFollow AJC Sports on twitter

From the sports staff of the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Georgia’s Todd Monken ‘all about winning,’ but he ‘never says never’ to change 10h ago

Credit: AP

Bulldogs beat Rider for sixth win in last seven games
2h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ohio State respects Georgia’s tight ends
11h ago

Credit: AP

Where to watch, listen, stream Cardinals at Falcons
11h ago

Credit: AP

Where to watch, listen, stream Cardinals at Falcons
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Falcons injury report: Chuma Edoga headed to injured reserve
11h ago
The Latest

By extending Sean Murphy, Braves continue utilizing their method
12h ago
Braves sign new catcher Sean Murphy to six-year contract
Braves bring back Jackson Stephens on split contract
Featured

Credit: Derek Gee/Buffalo News

EXPLAINER: How blizzard stunned even winter-wise Buffalo
5h ago
Today's college bowl games
10 don’t-miss events in the new year
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top