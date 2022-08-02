ajc logo
Braves acquire Raisel Iglesias from Angels

Atlanta Braves
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
49 minutes ago

The Braves pulled off a final trade-deadline move by acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias from the Angels. The move was finalized just before the 6 p.m. deadline.

The Braves sent pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson to the Angels. Chavez was in a press conference room for a briefing with Austin Riley about the 10-year contract extension he signed Monday before abruptly leaving the room.

Iglesias has appeared in 39 games this season. He is 2-6 with 16 saves with a 4.04 ERA. Over his eight-year career with the Reds and Angels, the 6-foot-2 right-hander has a 27-43 record with 156 saves.

The Braves acquired Chavez on April 20 from the Cubs for Sean Newcomb. It was the third stint with the Braves for the right-handed reliever. He appeared in 31 games for the Braves this season.

Davidson, a left-handed starter, appeared in four games for the Braves this season, including three starts. He was 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA. He has made 15 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season and is 3-7 with a 4.59 ERA.

