Braves acquire Raisel Iglesias from Angels

The Braves pulled off a final trade-deadline move by acquiring right-handed relief pitcher Raisel Iglesias from the Angels. The move was finalized just before the 6 p.m. deadline.
The Braves sent pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson to the Angels. Chavez was in a press conference room for a briefing with Austin Riley about the 10-year contract extension he signed Monday before abruptly leaving the room.
Iglesias has appeared in 39 games this season. He is 2-6 with 16 saves with a 4.04 ERA. Over his eight-year career with the Reds and Angels, the 6-foot-2 right-hander has a 27-43 record with 156 saves.
The Braves acquired Chavez on April 20 from the Cubs for Sean Newcomb. It was the third stint with the Braves for the right-handed reliever. He appeared in 31 games for the Braves this season.
Davidson, a left-handed starter, appeared in four games for the Braves this season, including three starts. He was 1-2 with a 6.46 ERA. He has made 15 starts for Triple-A Gwinnett this season and is 3-7 with a 4.59 ERA.
