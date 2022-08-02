Braves acquire Raisel Iglesias from Angels

The Braves sent pitchers Jesse Chavez and Tucker Davidson to the Angels. Chavez was in a press conference room for a briefing with Austin Riley about the 10-year contract extension he signed Monday before abruptly leaving the room.

Iglesias has appeared in 39 games this season. He is 2-6 with 16 saves with a 4.04 ERA. Over his eight-year career with the Reds and Angels, the 6-foot-2 right-hander has a 27-43 record with 156 saves.