The Braves on Sunday acquired infielder Nicky Lopez from the Royals. In the deal, the Braves traded away left-hander Taylor Hearn, whom they had received from the Rangers less than a week ago.

In 160 at-bats this season, Lopez has hit .213 with a .604 OPS. He’s a left-handed bat who is a career .248 hitter.

Hearn made only one appearance for the Braves. On Saturday, he allowed four runs and only recorded one out.

MORE TO COME