Braves acquire David Fletcher in trade with the Angels

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos and Angels general manager Perry Minasian used to work in the same front office with the Braves, as Minasian was Anthopoulos’ top lieutenant. They worked together on the Raisel Iglesias trade, and Minasian took Ron Washington from Atlanta to be his manager in Anaheim.
On Friday, the two swapped players again.
The Braves acquired infielder David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi from the Angels for infielder Evan White and left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas, the Braves announced Friday night.
The Braves received White in the deal that netted Jarred Kelenic from Seattle. They selected Thomas in the minor-league phase of the Rule 5 draft on Wednesday.
Fletcher hit .247 with a .628 OPS in 2023. He could be the Braves’ utility infielder (the role Nicky Lopez, Ehire Adrianza and Charlie Culberson have played).
The Braves already have two catchers they love, which would lead one to think they would flip Stassi, who is due $7 million in 2024. Stassi has hit .212 with a .656 OPS over his career.
