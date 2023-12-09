Braves acquire David Fletcher in trade with the Angels

Braves president of baseball operations Alex Anthopoulos and Angels general manager Perry Minasian used to work in the same front office with the Braves, as Minasian was Anthopoulos’ top lieutenant. They worked together on the Raisel Iglesias trade, and Minasian took Ron Washington from Atlanta to be his manager in Anaheim.

On Friday, the two swapped players again.

The Braves acquired infielder David Fletcher and catcher Max Stassi from the Angels for infielder Evan White and left-handed pitcher Tyler Thomas, the Braves announced Friday night.