Braves 1B Freddie Freeman discusses his ‘frustrating’ season

Freeman’s BABIP – that’s batting average on balls in play, a statistic that measures a player’s average strictly by the balls hit into the field of play – is a dreadful .224. Freeman’s average BABIP over the past five seasons: .349.

Additionally, Freeman has 77 hard-hit balls, tied for the seventh most in the National League. His expected batting average (xBA), based on quality of contact, is .293. The .066 difference between his xBA and actual batting average is the third largest in the majors.

“It’s run its course last couple of days,” Freeman said. “I think it was like, two or three games ago, I went 0-for-4 with a walk. My first at-bat, Ronald (Acuna is) on second, move them over. So I was OK with that. And then I proceeded to hit three balls up the middle, where I’ve been taught my whole life to try and hit a line drive up the middle to the opposite field. And it went 110, 105 and 105 (mph). And I am 0-for-4 going into my last at-bat. And I was like, ‘What?’

“So is it the frustration? It’s been there. It’s just kind of accumulated over the last couple months. But I tried to take a step back, like my dad said, I have been hitting the ball hard. And it has been going up the middle. So hopefully, they’ll start falling soon. But I feel great. The body feels great. I’ve been able to do my work. So obviously, hitting .220, it kills me. All I care about is a three at the beginning of my batting average. And it’s been tough the first two months, but we still have 100 and six, seven games to go. Like my dad said, it can’t statistically stay like this or you know, I might have gray hair in September.”

All Freeman can do is keep his routine and hope the baseball gods reward his persistence. He reiterated that his struggles have nothing to do with the changes in his family life (he and his wife, Chelsea, had twins before the season) nor his contract status. Freeman, 31, is a free agent following the season.

“That is what it is,” Freeman said. “Nothing’s going on. So we have four more months (in the season) and put it off to the side.”